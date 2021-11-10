PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $66.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $255.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $257.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.48 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 408,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,055. The stock has a market cap of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

