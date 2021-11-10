Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $237,766.47 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.