Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth $989,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

