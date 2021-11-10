Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 678,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,457,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

