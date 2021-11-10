PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.53% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMVP opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

