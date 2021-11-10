Po.et (POE) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $480,403.39 and approximately $1,685.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Po.et

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

