PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and $1.60 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,360,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

