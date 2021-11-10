Polychain Monsters Price Tops $12.99 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.99 or 0.00020092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $44.29 million and $1.96 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00091509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

