Pool (POOL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/25/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $505.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/4/2021 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $459.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, pumps, filters, lighting, automation and pool remodeling. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on the back of new products (such as automation and the connected pool), continuation of the de-urbanization trends along with the strengthening of the southern migration. The company anticipates robust demand to continue in 2021. For 2021, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $13.75-$14.25. However, Pool Corp has been witnessing increased labor and delivery costs lately. Also, disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.96. 8,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $528.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

