Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POSH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

