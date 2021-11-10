Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $23.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 102277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.