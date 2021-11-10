Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a PE ratio of 288.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Postal Realty Trust worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

