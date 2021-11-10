PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PYT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

