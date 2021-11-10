Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $14.33.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
