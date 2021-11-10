Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.