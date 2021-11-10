Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 202,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

