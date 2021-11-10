Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at CIBC

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 371,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $11,001,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

