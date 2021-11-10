Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 29,604 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $133,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after buying an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

