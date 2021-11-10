Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,832,543 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.65% of Gold Fields worth $130,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

