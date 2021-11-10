Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $154,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after buying an additional 5,267,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 779.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 238,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 472,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 404,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

