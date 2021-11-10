Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 527,345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.79% of Matson worth $161,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock worth $3,193,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

