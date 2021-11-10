Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $148.49 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246,150 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.27% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $148,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.