Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

PRVA opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,279 shares of company stock valued at $930,037 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $13,586,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

