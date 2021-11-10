Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $27.47

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.47, but opened at $30.75. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 11,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,279 shares of company stock valued at $930,037 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.