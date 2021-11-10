Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCSA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

