Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $17.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,594.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,799. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,390.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,389.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

