Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,440 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.37. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $150.85 and a 12 month high of $205.15.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

