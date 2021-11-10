Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars Sells 1,380 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLD opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after buying an additional 402,206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.