Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 467,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,068,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $149.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

