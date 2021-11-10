Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

