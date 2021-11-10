Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

PSEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 31,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.