Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) PT Raised to $34.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 338.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TARA stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

