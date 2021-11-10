Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,959 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 210,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:LPX opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

