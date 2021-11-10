Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,826 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

