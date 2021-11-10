Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.15 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.75% of World Fuel Services worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INT stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

