Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 67,154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

