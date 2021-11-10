Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

