Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

