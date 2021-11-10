Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,703 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cousins Properties worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

