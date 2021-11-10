Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 209,454 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,454 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE:ELS opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

