Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prudential by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 17.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 210,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

