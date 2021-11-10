Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,356 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of American Public Education worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $8,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

