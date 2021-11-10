Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 215.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,378 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Peabody Energy by 126.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BTU opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

