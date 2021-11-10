Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.