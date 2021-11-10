Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,645 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.