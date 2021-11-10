Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

