Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $451,000 Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 553.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.