Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $820,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.