Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE:BANC opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.