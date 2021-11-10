Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

